By Kelsee Nemetz, A Cherryland Electric Cooperative member

A family tradition is something that moves us closer to those we love. They provide an opportunity for bonding and create lifelong memories. These family traditions were exactly what we were looking to create for our new little brood.

We moved from my daughter’s and my birthplace of Grand Rapids when she was 3, and landed in my husband’s hometown of Traverse City. Moving from a bigger city to a smaller beach town was a bit jolting. Everything was now much closer to us, no longer needing a trek across the highway just to get groceries. And that newfound shorter driving radius included a ton of little pop-up farmers markets.

I have always loved the idea of a farmers market. However, traveling to the markets in Grand Rapids always proved stressful. Traffic was usually a nightmare, and when you arrived…it was a coin flip if you would find a decent parking space.

I noticed that all changed when we moved up north. With everything much more spread out and spacious, I experienced a lot less stress just getting around town. We began by visiting the Sara Hardy market in downtown Traverse City, and then expanded our search to the Interlochen Farmer’s market.

Now, opening weekend is a bit of a ritual. My daughter loves riding in our wagon and looking around at the jewelry and baked goods stalls, always appreciating a good cookie. My favorite stop lately has been the Cheese Lady’s stand. There’s a special feeling that comes with strolling the market on a finally warm and sunny mid-morning, and it has now become our treasured spring tradition.

Creating and keeping family traditions looks different everywhere you go. For our family, it’s a sunny stroll through a local farmers market on warm weekends. Maybe it’s the weather, finally getting out of the house and doing an outdoor activity after months of stagnation. Maybe it’s the togetherness of it all and the joy of browsing local treasures with the ones you love the most. Or maybe it’s creating those lasting memories, the ones that my daughter will take on to adulthood.

One day, maybe she will take her own children to her town’s farmers markets. Just like her mom used to take her.