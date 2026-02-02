By Chris Lewis

In April 1881, the Ontonagon Herald’s first weekly issue was published, beginning a streak that has never ended. This streak is so remarkable that it’s only been matched by a handful of U.S.-based newspapers so far.

A True Survivor

Founded by James Mercer, the Ontonagon Herald was known as a “fighting newspaper” from the beginning. To make a long story short, Mercer wanted to compete against Alfred Meads, the Ontonagon Miner’s publisher at the time. Mercer and Meads had opposing views regarding the best ways to jump-start the new town.

They both agreed that a railroad would help increase traffic, leading more people to learn about Ontonagon and travel to it more regularly. However, Mercer began to act on his opinions. He financed the building of a railroad alongside Timothy Nestor, one of his business associates.

During the project’s early stages, Meads—via the Ontonagon Miner—accused Mercer and Nestor of building the railroad for profits. In particular, he believed they were profiteering from timber, which would be harvested from the state land that would ultimately become the railroad’s home.

To reduce Meads' accusations, Mercer created the Ontonagon Herald, which discussed the railroad's benefits for Ontonagon County. Eventually, the Ontonagon & Brule River Railroad (O & BR) was built. Yet, the feud between Mercer and Meads continued—until another noteworthy event occurred.

Five years after the Ontonagon Herald’s first issue was published (and four years after the railroad began operating), Ontonagon was devastated with a fire. Most of the town was destroyed, just as it was starting to flourish.

The Ontonagon Miner didn’t survive. But the Ontonagon Herald did. Actually, it not only survived, but thrived. In the midst of the devastation, the newspaper continued to be published. A weekly issue was never missed. Not once.

Thus far, the Ontonagon Herald has been published every week for nearly 7,500 consecutive weeks. Yes, you read that correctly. 7,500!

To say the least, the Ontonagon Herald is a true survivor. Not only has it survived the fire of 1886, but it’s also survived natural disasters like floods. Economic depressions and recessions? World wars? You name the crisis, and the Ontonagon Herald has survived it. As the newspaper’s current owner, Barb Kilmer attributes its survival to two primary factors.

“It continues to publish because we cover local news and, most importantly, Ontonagon County is like a large family,” she said. “We watch out for our neighbors and pull together in hard times.”

Additionally, Kilmer believes the Ontonagon Herald is unique in another way. She perceives herself as a “temporary custodian” of the newspaper, rather than just the owner.

“The Ontonagon Herald’s mission is greater than the individuals who produce it,” she added.

A Step Back in Time

In fact, the Ontonagon Herald’s mission is clear. It ensures the Ontonagon County community remains informed about everything that’s occurring locally, a commitment it’s never wavered from. Regarded as the community’s “conscience,” it always publishes the truth, regardless of what or who an article focuses on. “We strive to provide nonpartisan coverage of local government’s events and meetings,” Kilmer said. “Our writers do a great job of keeping their articles factual without adding their personal opinions.”

This has remained the case since April 1881, whether an article discusses a local business, a local government official, or a myriad of other topics that pertain to Ontonagon County.

“It can be difficult to not add personal opinions,” Kilmer added. “But our newspaper has strived to keep that boundary and will continue to do so.”

To further respect Ontonagon County’s history, the Ontonagon Herald steadily publishes information about its history. It also has a full antique print shop—featuring art supplies, craft kits, local authors’ books, and office supplies—that offers visitors a step back in time.

Continuing the Streak

Aside from respecting Ontonagon’s past, the Ontonagon Herald is focused on the future, too.

“We hope to update our online version more frequently down the road so that it’s more interactive for our readers,” Kilmer said.

Grateful for each subscriber, Kilmer can’t wait to see what the future holds for her newspaper—her centuries-long survivor.

“We’ll do everything we can to continue publishing for many years to come,” she concluded.