What if saving money on your energy bill was as easy as answering a few quick questions? Now it is!



Ontonagon Electric Cooperative is giving members the chance to win a customized Energy Savings Kit packed with practical products designed to lower energy use and cut monthly costs. Complete your assessment by Feb. 28 and you’ll automatically be entered to win.

What’s Inside?

Smart Thermostat

Comfort control that saves energy

Shower Optimizers & Faucet Aerators

Use less hot water, same great pressure

Door Weather Stripping

Seal in comfort, keep drafts out

Water Heater Pipe Insulator

Reduce heat loss, lower costs

*Kits are customized based on responses. All items may not be included in all kits.

ACT NOW! Enter by Feb 28, 2026 Complete your online assessment today!

Click here to complete your assessment!