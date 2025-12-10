By Chris Lewis

In 2001, a group of seven Ontonagon residents gathered one evening to discuss various topics. Eventually, they began discussing Christmastime. The conversation ultimately culminated in an intriguing idea: a Christmas parade that the entire community can enjoy together.

Celebrating Christmas

Later that year, the group, along with several volunteers, hosted its first Christmas parade. Aside from the parade, it also oversaw some activities, including a lighting contest and a tree trimming.

As a result, an entire weekend—the first weekend of December, which has been the case ever since—was dedicated to holiday fun. To ensure the weekend would be successful long term, the group also created a committee to oversee each aspect of the new tradition, which was named “Hometown Christmas.”

“Our committee has changed over the years, but our mission remains the same,” stressed co-founder Annette Trail. “We want to have something for everyone. Most events are free, too.”

Therefore, everyone can create holiday memories with their family members and friends without any financial hardships.

“Christmas can be difficult for many financially,” Trail said. “But Hometown Christmas is a great opportunity for people to get together and enjoy some holiday spirit and be budget-friendly. Thankfully, our community has come together to volunteer, donate, raise money, and create a special event, year after year.”

A Myriad of Activities

The special event will be celebrating its 23rd year this December (it had a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic). Held on Dec. 5, 6, and 7, the 2025 edition of Hometown Christmas will once again offer several events and activities.

For starters, Children’s Time will feature cookie decorating, crafts, games, and lunch (available to children 10 and under who are accompanied by an adult). Hosted by various sponsors, the entire event is free of charge.

Additionally, residents can participate in a poker run, known as the Reindeer Run. Beginning at the VFW, where everyone must register, the event will take place at numerous bars across Ontonagon, resulting in a considerable boost in business. A $10 fee is required for this event, which includes some cash prizes as well.

As has been the case for years, the weekend will also include a Snowball Dance at the Eagles Club, featuring door prizes and live music. For an extra dose of holiday spirit, residents can participate in a lighting contest, too. Hosted 10 miles from Ontonagon and sponsored by UPPCO, the lighting contest has two categories: traditional and Griswold (for over-the-top decorations, such as those featured in “Christmas Vacation”).

“We’ll also have a community tree trimming in the middle of Ontonagon. Everyone is invited to bring a shatterproof ornament to place on the tree,” Trail explained. “We have light tours, hayrides, and, if funds allow, fantastic fireworks, too.”

Finally, this year’s Hometown Christmas will once again conclude with the annual tradition that started it all—the parade. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 7, the parade will have floats with lights and Christmas music. Santa Claus will make an appearance while riding the town’s fire truck. After the parade, children are invited to visit Santa at the fire department, take photos, and receive a gift from Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick himself.

23 Years of Smiles

“There is nothing quite like seeing all of the smiling faces in the community, coming together to enjoy each of these festivities,” Trail noted.

While reflecting on the last two-plus decades since she helped create the first Christmas parade, Trail believes Hometown Christmas’s heart and soul—the people of Ontonagon County—remains unchanged.

“Year after year, our community has come together and created a great event,” she added. “We are so blessed to have so many volunteers that always help make this weekend such a success!”