Looking Back With Gratitude, Ahead With Purpose

As we close out another year, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation for the trust you place in Ontonagon County REA. This time of year, we are reminded of how important connection, community, and simple goodwill truly are. I’m grateful for the spirit of cooperation that defines our co-op family, and I hope this holiday season brings warmth and rest to you and your families.

Looking ahead, we’re excited about new offerings coming in 2026 that will help you save energy and money. New rebates on high-efficiency appliances offer savings up front and for the life of the appliances. We’ll also offer rebates on qualified heating and cooling system upgrades, and we encourage you to enter for a chance to win one of the customized energy-savings kits we’ll give away. We will be sharing more information on our website and in Michigan Country Lines throughout next year.

As winter sets in, I also want to remind you about energy assistance and shut-off protection programs for residential customers. These programs are there for you, so if you or someone you know could use a little extra help with energy costs this season, please don’t hesitate to tap into those resources. No member should face the cold alone. We’ve added a snapshot of these resources to our website that you can view here.

From all of us at Ontonagon REA, we wish you a safe, warm, and hopeful holiday season.

Sincerely,

Dallas Aho, General Manager