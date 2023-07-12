4 Be cautious with power tools

Annually, 8% of electrocutions in the U.S. are attributed to improper use of power tools. The Electrical Safety Foundation International offers the following safety tips:

• Use ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) with every power tool to protect against electrical shock.

• Never use power tools near live electrical wires or water pipes.

• Use extreme caution when cutting or drilling into walls where electrical wires or water pipes could be accidentally touched or penetrated.

• If a power tool trips a safety device while in use, take the tool to a manufacturer-authorized repair center for service.

• Do not use power tools without the proper guards.

• When using a wet-dry vacuum cleaner or a pressure washer, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid electrical shock.

Remember, you should only tackle DIY home projects within your skill and comfort level. We strongly recommend you hire a licensed, qualified electrician for assistance for projects that require extensive electrical work.