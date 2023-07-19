While you might be focused on trying to stay cool in July and August, investing in a heat pump for your home might just be the ticket to help you save on energy costs this summer—yes, even cooling costs. Air-source heat pumps are a great solution if you are looking to replace your heating or cooling system in your home, all while helping you save energy (and money!).

What is a heat pump?

Heat pumps use electricity to move heat, rather than to generate it, like an electric or gas-powered furnace would. In the summertime, this means moving the heat from inside your home to the outside.

But heat pumps don’t just offer benefits in the summertime. They’re more efficient in the winter as well, using less energy to heat your home. Even if you aren’t looking to replace your heating and cooling system, installing a heat pump can help you offset some of the operating costs of your existing heating system during the colder months.

Your health and safety

Installing a heat pump means having peace of mind when it comes to the health and safety of your home environment. This can look like:

Less risk of leaks, fires, and carbon monoxide poisoning— heat pumps are not powered by natural gas or propane.

Clean indoor air—heat pumps have an air filter that removes harmful particles, and many models also provide dehumidification, decreasing the risk of mold and mildew.

More consistent temperatures in your home.

Incentives start at $1,000 for heat pumps from the PIE&G Energy Optimization program! There is a wide variety of incentives for heat pumps and other HVAC equipment available from the Energy Optimization program. For a complete list, visit pieg.com/eo or call 877-296-4319.