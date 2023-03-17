By Tom Sobeck, PIE&G President & CEO

The results of PIE&G’s Energy Optimization (EO) efforts in 2022 demonstrate our commitment to members by helping them reduce electricity consumption, and to the environment through reduced carbon emissions. Some of you have taken advantage of our EO and Energy Waste Reduction (EWR) programs, but many members may be missing an opportunity to save money on their monthly electric bill and help the environment at the same time.

We recently reviewed the results of member participation in our 2022 program and its impact. The good news is that the program allowed members to reduce their electricity consumption by 630,738 kilowatt-hours. That translates to a reduction in carbon emissions of over 250 tons! We’d really like to see an increase in those numbers in 2023, but we need your help.

Our EO programs range from payments for recycling old, inefficient refrigerators, freezers, room A/Cs, or dehumidifiers, to rebates on efficient ENERGY STAR appliances, to free home energy assessments, and much more. You can learn more about all our offerings—for your home, business, or farm— on our website at pieg.com/energy-optimization. I encourage you to see if you can benefit from any of these programs. It’s a great way to reduce your energy consumption and your energy costs, while doing your part for the environment at the same time. If you have any questions, call PIE&G’s Energy Optimization team Monday–Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. EST at 877.296.4319.

Look for more details in the April issue of Country Lines, and please consider participating in the program.