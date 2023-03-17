When winter’s winds begin to blow each year, they bring with them the chilling thought of power outages.

While PIE&G crews always work as quickly as they safely can to restore power following a storm, for some people, making the investment in a generator that can keep the lights on and some appliances running until electric service is restored is reassuring. For less than $1,000, a portable generator can provide just enough power to keep some essentials running. For a more sizable investment, a standby generator can automatically turn on to provide nearly all your home’s electric needs until electric service can be restored.

While having a generator can be a blessing in a power outage, it’s important to be aware of several essential safety considerations ahead of time. It could be a matter of life and death.

Here are the top-five safety considerations to keep in mind regarding generator use during a power outage.