As a cooperative, community involvement is at the core of Presque Isle Electric & Gas’ business. Through our Energy Optimization (EO) program, we’re helping community members save energy and money at their home, business, or on the farm by making energy efficiency upgrades more affordable. The Non-Profit Business Bonus is an EO initiative that provides rebates to organizations serving income-qualified individuals and families. Lynn Street Manor is a senior living center and recent Non-Profit Business Bonus participant.

Located in Onaway, Lynn Street Manor provides housing and support for senior residents paying income-based rent. Through the Non-Profit Business Bonus, this local organization received rebates that made it possible to upgrade all common area lighting to LED bulbs and fixtures. In addition to the up-front savings, Lynn Street Manor will continue to save money on energy costs because LEDs are up to 90% more energy efficient than traditional styles.

Are you an organization in PIE&G’s electric service territory serving low-to-moderate income individuals and families? You may qualify for the Non- Profit Business Bonus. Receive financial incentives for energy efficiency solutions that help improve your facility’s energy performance, manage electricity use, and reduce electric bills. Potential projects include appliance/ HVAC replacements and cleaning/ tune-ups (furnace, high-efficiency water heaters, heat pumps, and refrigerators), LED lighting upgrades, and custom projects to meet specific needs.

A dollar saved on your organization’s energy expenses is an additional dollar that can be used for programming in support of community members. The Energy Optimization team will help you determine if you qualify and schedule an in-person facility assessment. Call 877-296-4319 or email info@michigan-energy.org and ask about the PIE&G Non- Profit Business Bonus. Visit pieg.com/eo to learn more about PIE&G’s Income-Qualified Services, including the Residential program serving qualified single-family and multi-family households.