By Tom Sobeck, President and CEO

In my last article, I provided an update on all the activities underway at your cooperative, including our new headquarters office building, our Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project, and our fiber project. Here’s the latest as we continue making progress.

Our building is very close to completion, and by the next edition of Country Lines, we hope to be in the process of moving in. Our AMI project is ramping up, and we’re excited about the benefits this technology will bring. The project that’s generating the most excitement, however, is our fiber project.

From the outset, we’ve known that the need for this vital service is great throughout our service territory. As much as we’d like to do so, we simply cannot build the system as fast as you all would like! We’ve spent a great deal of time and effort developing a deployment plan that gives us the best opportunity for success while providing a path that makes the most sense from an operations standpoint.

You’ll read about two exciting developments in this edition of Country Lines on pages 12–13. We’re announcing the creation of our new fiber division, “PIE&G Connect,” as well as revealing its logo. We’re also pleased to announce our four-year fiber construction plan. The plan will undoubtedly make some of you very happy, while it may be frustrating to others. We recognize this and plan to do our very best to maintain the schedule we’ve outlined. Our goal is to get this much-needed service out to the membership as quickly, safely, and economically as possible. Please continue to visit our website pieg.com and follow our Facebook page for updates. We’ll provide new information as circumstances warrant.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while we work through all these new initiatives. Please know that your co-op team is working very diligently on your behalf to make these improvements a reality so that we can serve you better. Here’s to a safe and enjoyable summer!