Thumb Electric has partnered with National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC) to deploy the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) project. The NRTC contractors are currently on the property and are gathering engineering data to prepare for the installation of the fiber network.

Fiber Buildout. Construction contractors began the fiber buildout in June with a small pilot project. TEC’s goal is to begin full construction by the end of July. Materials such as reels of fiber are arriving on-site and are ready for installation.

Customer Hookups. TEC’s goal is to begin customer hookups in late summer or early fall. The tentative plan is to begin in Tuscola County, as it is a more densely populated area than the rest of the counties TEC serves. This will bring fiber to the most members possible at the start and allow for contractors to move forward more effectively as the project advances.

Completion of Project. When TEC first introduced the plan for bringing FTTH to the Thumb area, the goal was to have the project completed in eight years. After additional planning and strategizing, TEC currently predicts that the buildout will be finished in five years. Moreover, there have been discussions of other options that could further reduce the length of the project. With additional funding and other opportunities, the entirety of the fiber installation process could be finished within the next three to four years.

For more information on FTTH, please visit the TEC website, Facebook, and Instagram pages. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.