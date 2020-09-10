Beneficial Electrification:

A term for replacing direct fossil fuel use (e.g., propane, heating oil, gasoline) with electricity in a way that reduces overall emissions and energy costs—taking advantage of the renewable wind and solar generation in TEC’s energy mix. Below are some swaps to consider making.

Lawn Maintenance

If you’re in the market to upgrade your lawn care equipment, you may want to consider electric (or battery-powered) options. Electric lawn care equipment options offer consumers faster charging times, longer battery life, and quieter, greener products compared to their gas-powered counterparts. Here are three ways you can electrify your lawn care.

Electric lawn mower: suitable for most lawn care needs, with batteries that typically require about one to two hours to fully charge. Most batteries can run for a full hour.

45 minutes.

lightweight and easy-to-maneuver. Other battery tools include chainsaws, pole-saws and power washers.

Cooking

Most people think they prefer a gas stove, but that is because they are comparing it to a standard electric stove. Induction electric cooking is different. It is magnetic-based vs. heat-based and has several advantages.

Fast: can boil water faster than gas.

can boil water faster than gas. Controllable: turns up and down very quickly.

turns up and down very quickly. Easy to clean: just wipe if off.

just wipe if off. Healthier: no combustible gas to breath in.

TIP: Try a $70 induction hot plate. If you love it (which there’s a good chance you might), the next time you buy a stove, you can purchase an induction stove.

Heating

Heat pumps are more efficient than furnaces because transferring heat is easier than making it. You can choose from a variety of central heating and/or cooling systems to fit your needs.

Geothermal heat pump: transfers heat to or from the ground, achieving up to 600% efficiency.

transfers heat to or from the ground, achieving up to 600% efficiency. Air-to-air heat pump: transfers heat to or from the outside air, achieving up to 300% efficiency.

transfers heat to or from the outside air, achieving up to 300% efficiency. Mini-split heat pump: a compact version of the air-to-air heat pump that can be used without traditional ductwork in a home.

Transportation

Have you considered going electric for your next car? From Chevy to Tesla, electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes are hitting the road at a wide range of price points. Why? Because the costs and benefits of EV ownership are too hard to pass up.