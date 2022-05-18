HURON COUNTY DISTRICT 1

Randall Dhyse (Incumbent)

Randy Dhyse owns and operates a crop and livestock operation in northern Huron County in partnership with his brother. He has been a member of Thumb Electric Cooperative since 1987.

Randy has served on Thumb Electric’s board of directors since 1999. He currently serves as board treasurer and represents Thumb Electric on the Michigan Electric Cooperative Association Board. He is a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Kinde, where he also serves as the church treasurer.

Randy has lived in Huron County his entire life, except for time spent attending Northern Michigan University and Michigan State University. He and his wife, Mary, have been married for 42 years and have three sons and four grandchildren.

As a TEC board member, Randy has strived to stay informed and understand the many issues which affect TEC as your energy provider. Representing the needs of co-op members and continuing to have Thumb Electric as a viable and reliable source of electricity will be Randy’s goals.

SANILAC COUNTY DISTRICT 1

Kim Nunn (Incumbent)

Kim Nunn was born and raised in the Croswell area and has been a Thumb Electric Cooperative member since 1978. Kim graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He recently retired from Helena Chemical Company as a salesman of agricultural products. He has been involved with agriculture over the last 40 years.

Kim has served on TEC’s board of directors since 1987 and is currently the vice president. He also is the president of Thumb Energy Services Corporation.

Kim is a member of the Croswell United Methodist Church. He is retired from the Croswell Fair Board after 35 years. He is also a director on the Mid-Thumb Bowling Association.

Kim and his wife, Cindy, have been married for 43 years and have two children, Andrea (married to Wally) and Brandon (married to Kristina). They have three special grandchildren: Clare, Haydn, and Blake.

“As a board member, it is very important to keep your members in mind when making board decisions. To always keep an adequate supply of electricity available, whether it be solar, wind, or other forms of generation, at a reasonable cost to members. Keeping up with the latest technologies is a very important part of being a board member. The Fiber-to-the-Home project that TEC has taken on will be a long but good product for our members,” Kim said. He also feels TEC should offer new services to members if it’s good for the co-op’s well-being. Keeping the lights on will always be a high priority to Kim.

John Peck

John Peck was born and raised in Croswell, Michigan, as one of 11 children. He started his career with Croswell Light & Power as a laborer in 1987. John attended Nashville Tech for his lineman certification. He then moved up to groundsman, lineman, then line foreman, and after 26 years, advanced to become the superintendent of the department. John is also a Past Master of Croswell Lodge #469, Free & Accepted Masons.

John and his wife of 22 years, Krysti, have been TEC members since 2006. He has one adult daughter from his first marriage

and two beautiful grandchildren, ages 8 and 10.

John’s goal as a member of the TEC board of directors is to utilize his experience in the energy industry to assist in making the co-op better. He says, “Having experience in power purchasing, solar and wind energy, energy optimization, and power generation, my goal is to move the co-op forward in the business of providing affordable, reliable electricity into the future.

“At this stage of my life, I’d like to assist the Co-op in grooming another young mind interested in the energy business to better the board. Thank you for considering me as a candidate to run for the TEC board of directors.”

TUSCOLA COUNTY DISTRICT 1

Louis Wenzlaff (Incumbent)

Louis Wenzlaff is retired from Sanilac Medical Facility in Sandusky after serving 23 years as administrator. Previous to that, he was the chief executive officer of the Kingston State Bank for 22 years. He still is a part-time farmer with his two sons.

Raised in the Kingston area, Louis has been a member of Thumb Electric since 1958. He has served on TEC’s board of directors since 1977. Louis is a graduate of Central Michigan University with a business degree.

He is a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and previously served on the Kingston Community School Board for 32 years. Louis and his wife, Sharon, have five children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

As a board member, his goals are to help ensure the co-op runs efficiently, reliable service is provided to all members at a competitive price, the cooperative has an adequate and reliable power supply, the infrastructure is kept updated and reliable, and employees are working safely and are meeting or exceeding the members’ needs.

Stefanie Bruce

Stefanie Bruce works on a 180-acre, family-owned and operated farm, raising cattle, goats, and different crops. She has been the treasurer for Wells Township since 2020. Additionally, Stefanie has been the clerk and treasurer for the village of Kingston

since 2020.

Stefanie is originally from the Imlay City area, but she has lived in Deford since 2004. She has been a TEC member since 2004 as well. She is married to her husband, Nathan, and together they have four children——three sons and one daughter.

Stefanie also attends services at the Novesta Church of Christ.

TUSCOLA COUNTY DISTRICT 3

Matt Sommer (Incumbent)

Matt Sommer has worked as a technical solutions architect for Cisco Systems since 2010. Currently, he covers a region including Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky, helping large enterprises collaborate more effectively via phone, web, and videoconferencing solutions.

Matt was born and raised in Reese. His wife, Laura, is from Frankenmuth and they now live in Millington, where they have been TEC members for the last two years. They have four children: Kaylei, Katie, Allison, and Jason.

Matt is a member of St. Lorenz Lutheran Church, where he volunteers running house sound for the Contemporary Connect Worship Service. He also volunteers as a coach and mentor every Wednesday after school for the St. Lorenz Lutheran School Robotics Club.

“My career experience as a network architect will help me provide valuable insight on the board as Thumb Electric transitions from providing affordable, reliable electrical service to additionally providing much-needed broadband internet to the cooperative’s members,” Matt said.

Brian Becker

Brian Becker began farming after high school graduation and continued while at Michigan State University. His farm now consists of 250 acres, with the majority being hay, and the farm raises cattle direct to market. He also worked for the Tuscola County Road Commission for 16 years before coming home to the farm in the fall of 2021.

Brian has lived in Tuscola County his whole life, and he has been a TEC member for 15 years now. He and his wife, Jena, have been married since 2008, and together they have seven boys, ranging in age from 9 months to 10 years old.

Brian attends Deford Community Church and is active on many committees that help plan the Tuscola County Fair and 4-H events. He is also involved with youth rodeo through the National Little Britches Rodeo Association of Michigan, where his children compete many weekends in the spring and fall. He and his wife homeschool their boys, so he stays busy reading aloud to them in the winter and always has assistance with projects in the shop.

Brian says, “I’m always trying to improve in whatever area I am working on. I enjoy personal finance and entrepreneurship. Spending time with my family is very important to me, so we have shaped our two family businesses to allow us to spend a lot of time together, even when we are working. I enjoy working with the next generation, whether it be my children or other youth. I look forward to the opportunity to have more involvement in my community if I am elected to the board.”