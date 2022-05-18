Retirement Spotlight

Vicki LaBuhn

After 35 years of dedicated service with Thumb Electric, Vicki LaBuhn has decided to retire. She started her career on Feb. 16, 1987, as an accounting & work order clerk. She later moved to the position of billing representative before becoming TEC’s member collections representative. Vicki retired on March 4, 2022. Her knowledge and experience will be missed at TEC.

All of us at TEC wish Vicki the best in retirement.

New Employee Spotlight

Tyler Osentoski

Tyler Osentoski started working at TEC as an apprentice lineworker on March 7. He is the son of Paul and Julie Osentoski. Before attending Alpena Community College for utility technology, he graduated from Ubly High School. Tyler comes to us from Alaska Village Electric Cooperative, where he worked for three years.

In his free time, he enjoys hunting and fishing.

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards started working at TEC as an apprentice lineworker on March 7. He is married to his wife, Sara, and has two children, Jayce (4) and Lilah (2). Anthony comes to us from Consumers Energy, where he was also an apprentice lineworker. He lives in Millington and is a big fan of craft beer. His hobbies include: watching sports (especially Lions football), snowboarding, snowmobiling, golf, and disc golf.