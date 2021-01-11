By Dallas Brawn, General Manager

2020 was another busy year for Thumb Electric. Like everyone else, we had to make adjustments to our normal operations due to COVID. Thank you for your patience as we worked through these adjustments. While there were some minor strains, scrapes, and sprains along the way, TEC employees achieved a goal of going two consecutive years without a loss-time incident. Congratulations and thank you TEC employees!

TEC and contractor crews completed several system improvement projects that were part of the 2020 board-approved $5.5 million capital budget. Deployment of an Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) was also a project that went well. We expect the remaining portion of the AMI project to be completed by mid-2021. In 2020, we also brought on consultants to perform an in-depth Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) financial feasibility study and assist in a FTTH business plan.

As we move into 2021, some of the anticipated projects include:

Approximately $4 million in additional capital system improvements to be completed by TEC and contractor crews.

Completion and full integration of the AMI system.



Continue to work with consultants/contractors on the design and construction schedule for a fiber deployment project throughout TEC’s service area footprint and surrounding areas. Stay tuned on this. We will continue to provide additional information as we navigate through this process.

As we all work together to keep the lights on and our communities safe, please call or email the office with questions and concerns. For those who may be experiencing difficulties paying your bill due to COVID or other reasons, contact the office for assistance. Be sure to continue to read Country Lines and follow TEC on Facebook.