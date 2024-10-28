By Laura Payne, Great Lakes Energy Cooperative member

A refreshing trend has begun in the world of weddings. Brides are not always looking for the newest and most expensive things to surround themselves with on their big day.

My aunt wore a lovely lace and tulle gown for her big day, and her oldest daughter decided she would escape the cost and hassle of finding a new wedding dress and would instead wear her mother’s wedding gown, as it fit her very nicely. But frugality runs deep in the family, so when the youngest daughter began planning her wedding, the dress now had a chance to serve not two but three brides. However, the youngest daughter wanted the dress altered to make it her own.

If you sew enough Halloween costumes, family members will eventually view you as a seamstress—even if you’re not. Thus, I was tasked with altering a 30-year-old wedding gown. I was excited, but I won’t lie—that first cut into my aunt’s beloved wedding dress was nothing short of terrifying. What if I couldn’t figure out what to do? What if I made a mistake and destroyed my cousin’s chances of wearing the dress altogether? But I was boldly determined to help my cousin create the gown of her dreams.

After staring at the dress on a dress form for weeks, I finally put a scissor blade on the cloth, and the creative process began. Finally, after several days of work, second-guessing myself more than once, and a few mistakes that had to be corrected, the dress was ready for my aunt’s youngest daughter to take her own trip down the aisle—a trip this dress now knew quite well. The wedding dress now qualified as “something old…something new…something borrowed…”