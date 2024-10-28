A Quarry of Epic Proportions

The largest open pit quarry in the world, Carmeuse Calcite Quarry (usually just referred to as “Calcite”) stretches four miles long and one and a half miles wide and spans an astonishing 8,000 acres. This massive operation, visible even from space, is a critical source of high-calcium limestone—a vital ingredient in products and processes we encounter daily.

The steel in our cars? Limestone.

The cement in our roads? Limestone.

The antacid you take after too many hot wings? Limestone.

From Local Landmark to Global Icon

Founded in 1910 by the Michigan Limestone & Chemical Company, the quarry began operations in 1912. Over a century later, now owned and operated by Belgium-based Carmeuse, it remains an essential part of the global limestone supply chain, producing about 10 million tons of material each year. Carmeuse is a member of Wolverine Power Marketing Cooperative.

“If we keep mining Calcite Quarry correctly,” said Carmeuse Site Operations Manager Scott Grulke, “this mine will keep producing for another 120 years.” Calcite’s impact extends far beyond Rogers City. Its limestone has played a pivotal role in the construction of major infrastructure projects, such as the Mackinac Bridge and the interstate highway system. During World War I and II, the quarry’s

output was crucial to produce steel, helping to build warships and other military hardware.

Despite its global significance, Calcite has never lost its connection to the local community. Generations of Rogers City residents have worked at the quarry, with many families counting multiple generations of miners among their ranks. The quarry is not just a place of work; it’s a part of the town’s identity.

“Historically, Calcite has been a big part of the community,” said Grulke. “We want to make sure that continues.”

A Tourist Attraction with Deep Community Roots

In addition to its industrial importance, the Carmeuse Calcite Quarry has become a popular tourist attraction. The viewing area, originally established in 1949, was a response to growing public interest. The attraction quickly gained popularity, and by 1951, over 37,000 visitors had come to see the quarry.

Today, the quarry remains a draw for sightseers. The “Quarry View” site, located just south of Rogers City, offers a glimpse into the immense scale of the operation. Visitors can watch as 150-ton trucks haul limestone across the quarry, their size dwarfing anything else in view.

A Lasting Legacy

As it approaches its 112th year of operation, the Carmeuse Calcite Quarry remains a powerful example of how a small town can have global influence. With its limestone used in everything from road construction to sugar production to pharmaceuticals, Rogers City’s Calcite proves that even the smallest places can have massive impact.