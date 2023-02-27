1 bag salad greens

thinly sliced red onion rings

1 (4-ounce) can sockeye (red) salmon

1 sliced hardboiled egg

1 tablespoon capers (salt dried, if possible)



Vinaigrette Dressing:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (1 large)

1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper



Directions:

Layer the lettuce on a plate. To the bed of lettuce, add slices of red onion, salmon pieces, egg slices, and capers. To prepare the dressing, combine all ingredients and whisk to emulsify. Drizzle salad with dressing. Best served with warm crusty garlic bread and a cold lager.