Michigan is home to several stunning castles, each with unique architectural beauty and an equally compelling history, making them fascinating attractions and destinations to explore. These historical landmarks offer a glimpse into the past, showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage and European architectural influence.

From the shores of Lake Charlevoix to the streets of Saginaw and Kalamazoo, Michigan’s castles stand as testaments to imagination, craftsmanship, and community pride. Each structure tells a story—of visionaries who dared to dream big, of eras when elegance met industry, and of modern caretakers who continue to preserve that magic for generations to come.

Whether you’re drawn by architectural grandeur, local history, or the promise of a fairytale escape, these castles invite you to explore Michigan through a more enchanted lens. Step inside their storied walls, wander their gardens, and experience the majesty that proves you don’t have to cross an ocean to find a little old-world charm—it’s right here in the heart of the Great Lakes State.

Curwood Castle

224 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso, MI 48867

Step into a fairytale romance at Curwood Castle, a public museum and tourist attraction operated by the Owosso Historical Commission. It was constructed in 1922 by author James Oliver Curwood, who styled it after a French Normandy chateau.

Curwood Castle features two turrets, a slate-covered gable roof, and sprightly yellow stucco walls speckled with fieldstones. Situated in a serene setting along the Shiawassee River, the property is part of Curwood Castle Park, which also includes Comstock Cabin and Woodard Paymaster Building.

Curwood used the castle to entertain guests and as a writing studio until his passing in 1927. In his will, he bequeathed the building to the city of Owosso.

Henderson Castle

100 Monroe St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006

The jewel of Kalamazoo is Henderson Castle, a mansion built in 1895 for Frank and Mary Henderson, owners of the Henderson-Ames Company. As a boutique bed & breakfast and event venue, visitors are welcome to dine, unwind, and stay overnight.

This 25-room home was constructed in a late Victorian/Queen Anne style, with seven baths and an elevator. The castle’s exterior is a combination of brick and Lake Superior sandstone. It currently boasts a rooftop hot tub, fine-dining restaurant, spa, and vineyard.

Henderson Castle has a unique draw for not only architecture enthusiasts but also those interested in its supernatural side. The site has attracted attention for alleged hauntings and paranormal activity; it is one of the most talked-about places for ghost stories in Michigan.

After Frank’s death in 1899, Henderson Castle changed hands several times. Over the years, the building was also used as a private residence and apartments.

Castle Farms

5052 M-66 North, Charlevoix, MI 49720

Wander through the whimsical Castle Farms estate in Charlevoix. Developed as a dairy farm in 1918 by Albert Loeb, president of Sears, Roebuck & Co., this world-class property is modeled after the stone castles found in Normandy, France, and serves as a museum, event venue, and wedding site.

Over the decades, Castle Farms has changed ownership and purpose. At its peak, the farm maintained over 200 prize-winning Holstein-Friesian cattle and dozens of Belgian draft horses. For 20 years, Castle Farms also served as a premier concert venue, hosting familiar headliners such as REO Speedwagon, Tina Turner, and Bon Jovi.

In addition to its original agricultural purpose, the castle-like atmosphere holds an enchanting experience. In the 2000s, the estate underwent major restoration and a reimagination of the grounds and gardens, incorporating an enchanted forest, a model train track, a hedge maze, and reflection pools. Museum collections include WWI-era items and a Sears Roebuck element featuring items from its historic catalog.

Castle Museum

500 Federal Ave., Saginaw, MI 48607

The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History is a local history museum with a very distinct appearance. It houses over 150,000 artifacts and highlights the cultural significance and stories of the people who make up the Saginaw region. Some major themes include: early Indigenous Anishinabek, the fur trade, the lumbering era, the Industrial Age, and the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame.

Originally constructed as a U.S. Post Office in 1898, it is now operated by the Historical Society of Saginaw County. Through community efforts and historical advocacy movements, the Castle Museum was rescued from demolition in the 1930s, and eventually, in 1979, the Historical Society began preserving the building as a museum.

The building is characterized by its notable French Renaissance chateau-style architecture. Exhibits provide a comprehensive narrative

of the Saginaw region from pre-colonial times through the lumber boom, industrial enterprises, and modern manufacturing.

Canterbury Castle

2359 Joslyn Court, Lake Orion, MI 48360

Royalty meets rustic at Olde World Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. This fairytale wedding venue, banquet facility, and themed village complex was developed in 1991 by the Stan Aldridge family.

The village grounds are framed in a fantasy olde-world Tudor castle aesthetic, with turret structures and cobblestone paths. It hosts family-friendly and themed events, from holiday celebrations to medieval feasts and Harry Potter dinners.

In 1916, William E. Scripps began a large agricultural undertaking known as Wildwood Farm. He raised award-winning Aberdeen Angus cattle, swine, sheep, and poultry and also established a dairy operation and stables. Many of the historic farm buildings, barns, and cottages were converted into the modern-day specialty shops and retail spaces within Canterbury Village.