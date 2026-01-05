When the sun rises over Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula in March, hundreds of skiers gather on the Swedetown Trails in Calumet for one of the Midwest’s most beloved cross-country ski races: the Great Bear Chase.

Now entering its 45th year, the race has grown from a local favorite into one of the region’s largest and most spirited ski events, drawing participants from across the country and even around the world. Race director Angela Luskin says that’s exactly what makes it special.

“Last year, 67% of our racers came from outside Michigan,” Luskin said. “We had participants from Montana, Florida, Utah, Maine, and even other countries. But the appeal is that Great Bear Chase still feels like a small-town race. That community vibe is what keeps people coming back.”

The 2026 race will be held on March 7, continuing a tradition that began in 1981 when local skiers Rick Oikarinen and Bob Gregg launched the event to celebrate the Keweenaw’s pristine trails and hardy outdoor spirit. While the race has expanded with new distances, sponsors, and participants, Luskin says its foundation has remained the same: powered by volunteers, fueled by local pride, and dedicated to supporting the Swedetown Trails that make it possible.

Community Roots and Cooperative Spirit

Each year, more than 100 volunteers help make the Great Bear Chase possible. Calumet Schools open their gymnasium doors for the post-race banquet, local businesses donate prizes and funds, and two area bakeries prepare the famous pasty lunch that awaits every skier at the finish line.

“Everything about this race reflects the community,” Luskin said. “From our posters to the copper bear paw trophies made by local artists to the wooden ski awards handcrafted by area woodworkers, it’s all local talent.”

Proceeds from the race directly benefit the Swedetown Trails, funding grooming equipment, accessibility improvements, and chalet maintenance.

“This is the major annual fundraiser for the trails,” Luskin said. “People come year-round to hike, bike, snowshoe, and ski. The money we raise helps keep them beautiful and accessible for everyone.”

A Race with Heart

Though the Great Bear Chase is known for its world-class trails and strong competition, it’s the atmosphere that skiers talk about most.

“Our racers are different from those at some of the larger events,” Luskin said. “They love that the volunteers are smiling, the lunch is homemade, and the whole event feels like a community party.”

That warmth stands out even more when paired with the rugged beauty of the Keweenaw Peninsula. “It’s the perfect place for an event like this,” she said. “You get world-class trails, stunning scenery, and a community that truly embraces the outdoors.”

The race has also become an important economic driver for the region. The 2025 event drew more than 800 participants and generated nearly $800,000 in local economic impact through lodging, dining, and recreation spending. “That’s huge for a small rural area,” Luskin said. “It helps our local businesses thrive through the winter season.”