When Ruth Ann Berry bought her Fife Lake building on the corner of State and Main in 1998, in Fife Lake, Michigan, she could not have known all it would one day hold.

What had long been a pharmacy would gradually become home to her quilt shop and workshop, then adding a barber shop, and eventually also including her daughter’s coffee shop. The historic building, dating back to the early 1900s, has a hard concrete foundation and three layers of old wood floors. It has endured by being both sturdy and adaptable.

In many ways, so has Berry.

Known in quilting circles as a “geometric quilter,” Berry has built a creative life on both tradition and reinvention. Quilting has been part of her world for as long as she can remember. She comes from a long line of quilters, including her mother and grandmothers, women who made practical quilts from scraps to keep their families warm.

Berry grew up sewing on her grandmother’s treadle machine and a Singer Featherweight that belonged to her mother. That early foundation stayed with her, but Berry made it distinctly her own.

Finding Her Pattern

Today, Berry is the owner of Quilter’s Clinic, a destination quilt shop in Fife Lake known for bold fabrics, striking kits, and Berry’s own patterns and books. She is the author of “Bargello Quilts in Motion,” “Braided Bargello,” “Simplifi ed 3D Quilts,” and “Stunning 3D Quilts Simplified,” and she has created more than 50 quilt patterns distributed widely in the quilting world.

Her signature style leans into geometry and optical movement. Bargello quilts fi rst caught her attention because they looked dramatic and complex, but Berry quickly discovered they were more approachable than they appeared. That balance between impressive and accessible became her calling card.

“Just when I think there isn’t anything new to do, here’s an idea,” Berry said. “There’s always something around the corner.”

She began experimenting, sketching on graph paper, testing patterns, and writing down each step. Friends urged her to submit her ideas to publishers. Eventually, one design found a home, then another.

Again and again, her work returns to the same challenge: how to take something that looks difficult and make it feel doable.

Teaching the Joy of It

That instinct to demystify quilting carries over into her teaching. In the studio above the shop, Berry leads classes for quilters of all experience levels. What she enjoys most is the moment when a student realizes something is easier than they feared.

“Don’t be afraid,” she tells her students. “That’s the biggest thing.”

Berry knows quilting can look intimidating, especially the dimensional, geometric work she creates. But she also knows encouragement matters. She likes explaining a technique and hearing someone say, with surprise, that it is easier than they thought. For her, that moment of confidence is part of the reward.

A Language of Its Own

Berry has taught on the road for more than a decade, traveling to guilds, shows, and retreats across the country and beyond, including England and France. One of the things she loves most is that quilting creates its own language. Even when language barriers pop up, makers understand one another through both pattern and process.

“The fun part is, even if you don’t speak French, you speak quilting,” Berry said.

Layer by Layer

What keeps Berry going, even after decades of quilting, designing, and teaching, is the creative pull of what comes next. On her computer, there are often multiple designs open at once, each one asking to be solved.

Back in that old building in Fife Lake, those ideas keep taking shape. Like the structure itself, Berry’s life in quilting has been built layer by layer: on a solid base, with room to grow.

What she bought in 1998 was a building. What she built inside it is much like her quilts: beautifully imagined, carefully pieced together, and still surprising her after all these years.

Get Quilting!

THE QUILTER’S CLINIC

108 West State St.

Fife Lake, MI 49633

231-879-4115

Quiltersclinic@gmail.com