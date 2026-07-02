Most Mackinac Island visitors take the familiar route, walking its streets, pedaling its perimeter, or settling into a horse-drawn carriage. But on one August morning each year, before the first rush of day-trippers arrives, hundreds of swimmers cross the straits with a different plan entirely. They step off early ferries wrapped in neoprene and nerves and head toward the shoreline to do something equal parts daunting and delightful: swim 8.2 miles around Mackinac Island.

From the outside, the Mackinac Island Swim can look like a test of endurance alone, the kind of event soaked in competitiveness and bragging rights. And, yes, it is a serious challenge. But that’s only part of the story.

More Than an Endurance Event

Talk to Event Director Jon Vos, and a different picture comes into focus.

“Endurance events can become all about the competition,” Vos says. “From day one, we wanted it to be about the experience, the people, and just enjoying this thing we love to do with others who love it, too.”

That philosophy shapes everything about the day. Yes, swimmers are timed, but mostly so organizers can track who is safely in and out of the water. There are no podiums at the finish line and no pressure to outperform. In fact, the only “trophies” handed out come from the local bakery, appropriately called Humble Pies. What you do see and feel are the people cheering each other on, taking in the crystal-clear water, and embracing the rare chance to experience Mackinac in an entirely unique way.

A Challenge Shared

One of the most unique aspects of the swim is how connected it feels. Mackinac’s bike path traces the shoreline, making it unusually spectator-friendly. Friends and family can follow along from land, turning the entire route into a moving cheering section. Aid stations become gathering places. Visitors become invested in strangers.

“People make it their own,” Vos says. “You see families out there, relay teams, people coming back year after year. It becomes part of their story.”

Even when conditions have been tough with cold water, wind, and waves, the response is often the same: “That was awful…see you next year.”

How It Began

Like many good ideas, the Mackinac Island Swim started with a simple question.

In the wake of COVID, when events were canceled and plans disrupted, a small group of swimmers found themselves still heading north, still eager for connection and adventure. Someone floated the idea: What if they went to Mackinac Island and swam around it?

It was a little bold. Totally impractical. And immediately exciting.

With help from local swimmers and organizers, the idea quickly came together. The first year drew a whopping 250 swimmers. Last year there were over 400, with solo swimmers, relay teams, and support crews taking part.

What has stayed constant is the intent behind it. From the beginning, Vos wanted the swim to feel different from the ultra-competitive atmosphere often found in endurance sports: Less swagger. More shared experience.

A Community Effort

Pulling off an 8.2-mile swim around an island is no small feat. It requires coordination with ferry operators, local boat captains, lifeguards, island paramedics, the Coast Guard, and city leaders. Around 70 people are involved each year, including a core planning team and dozens of volunteers.

But that effort reflects something more than logistics. The event has become part of the community itself. Through its partnership with the Mackinac Women’s Club, the swim has helped raise roughly $100,000 to support local initiatives.

Where Bravery Meets Joy

When the swimmers come ashore, they’re usually tired, sometimes shivering, but always smiling.

Yes, it takes endurance. Yes, it takes bravery.

But what people remember is the joy. The cheers from shore. The stories traded afterward. The feeling of having done something hard, beautiful, and just a little bit crazy. Together.

As swimmers come out of the water smiling ear to ear, it’s clear this was never really about who finished first or beat their personal best. It was about taking the long way around to see both Mackinac and themselves differently. And to carry home a story that only the water could give them.