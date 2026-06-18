Saving energy doesn’t have to cost a lot—or take a lot of time. You don’t need major upgrades or the latest technology to see a difference. Even small changes can lower your energy use and improve comfort, especially if you’re on a tight budget. Here are some easy, low-, and no-cost tips to help you get started:

ADJUST YOUR THERMOSTAT

A few degrees can make a big difference. Set your thermostat slightly closer to the outdoor temperature—especially on very hot or cold days. Your heating and cooling system works hardest during extremes, which can drive up energy use. Stay comfortable by dressing for the season: Layer up in winter and switch to lighter clothing in summer.

FIX LEAKS PROMPTLY

A dripping faucet or hot water leak may seem minor, but it adds up to wasted energy and water over time. If you can’t fix it right away, use the shutoff valve under the sink to stop the flow until repairs can be made.

LOWER YOUR WATER HEATER TEMPERATURE

Turning down your water heater can reduce energy use and save money. Some models make this adjustment simple, while others may require a bit more effort. If you’re unsure, it’s best to consult a professional.

WASH CLOTHES IN COLD WATER

Heating water uses a significant amount of energy. Switching to cold water for laundry is an easy way to cut back—especially helpful if you have an older or top-load washer that uses more water.

SEAL AIR LEAKS

Air sealing is an affordable, beginner-friendly DIY project that can improve comfort and efficiency. With about $20 and a couple of hours, you can seal gaps and cracks that let air escape or enter your home.

Use caulk (around $4 per tube) to seal gaps around windows and exterior doors. Choose paintable caulk for a clean finish. Apply spray foam (about $5 per can) around plumbing lines under sinks or in basements and crawlspaces to block drafts. Bonus: It also helps keep pests out.

Quick Tip: Spray foam can be messy—wear gloves, protect surfaces, and be careful when applying overhead. Prep your workspace ahead of time for best results.

INSTALL WEATHERSTRIPPING

For $10–$15, weatherstripping can improve the seal around exterior doors. If you notice drafts or see light coming through closed doors, this quick fix can make a noticeable difference.

Small changes make a difference. Small steps like these can add up to meaningful savings. Try a few of these simple improvements to reduce energy waste, lower your bills, and make your home more comfortable year-round.