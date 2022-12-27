By Virginia Czarnecki, HomeWorks Tri-County

1 cup quinoa

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth or water

1 can drained medium ripe olives, or 1 cup pitted kalamata olives

1 can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup green bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup diced celery

1 cup feta cheese, cubed or crumbled

1/2 cup walnuts, halved



Dressing:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 shallot, diced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions:

Cook quinoa in broth according to package directions. Combine dressing ingredients and add to the cooked quinoa while still warm. Add the rest of the salad ingredients and stir until combined. Enjoy!