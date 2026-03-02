The Steady Hand on the High Line

By: Dallas Aho

There’s a specific kind of silence that exists at 40 feet in the air, miles away from the nearest paved road, in the middle of a winter gale.

It’s a silence only a lineman truly understands—the hum of the wires, the bite of the wind, and the heavy responsibility of keeping the lights on for thousands of families below. Being a lineman isn’t just a job; it’s a lifestyle that requires a unique brand of toughness. It’s about the 2 a.m. phone calls that pull you away from a warm bed because a transformer blew, or a pine tree decided to take out a feeder line.

Retirement marks a shift in frequency. Instead of monitoring load balances and circuit breakers, the focus turns to:

Family Time: Making up for all those missed holidays and birthdays spent on storm duty.

The Great Outdoors: Trading the utility pole for a fishing rod or a golf club.

Sleep: Finally enjoying a night where the phone doesn't ring at 3 a.m.

Over the years, Gil has seen it all. Whether it was routine maintenance or emergency restoration, his commitment to safety and precision set the standard for every crew he led. When Gil started two and a half decades ago, the gear was heavier, the trucks were louder, and the tech was a fraction of what it is today. From the early days of manual climbs to the modern era of advanced bucket trucks and smart grids, he’s navigated the evolution of the industry with steady hands and a cool head. But while the tools changed, the core of the job never did. It required a rare combination of physical toughness, technical precision, and— perhaps most importantly—an unwavering commitment to the person working the bucket next to you.

As a lead lineman, Gil managed more than outages; he managed people. He became the grid’s institutional memory, knowing every substation’s quirks and the history behind every problematic circuit in the county.

As he trades his hard hat for a fishing cap (or perhaps just a well-deserved recliner), we want to express our deepest gratitude.

Gil, as you descend the pole for the last time, know your legacy is wired into every home and business here. Thank you for 25 years of keeping us energized. The grid won’t be the same without you. Your impact will be felt each time a light switch flips on.

Thank you for your service, your sacrifice, and for always keeping the power flowing.