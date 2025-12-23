Working Together to Lower Demand

When winter settles in, electricity use naturally increases. Colder temperatures drive more activity indoors, where heating systems, lighting, and household appliances work harder to keep homes and businesses comfortable. These seasonal patterns are well understood, and your electric cooperative plans for them long before the first snowfall.

Ontonagon REA works closely with Wolverine Power Cooperative, our power supplier, to anticipate winter conditions and ensure reliable power every day of the year. Together, we engage in detailed resource planning, infrastructure investment, and operational coordination to make certain electricity is available whenever you need it, no matter the season.

That planning is especially important because our local electric system is part of a much larger regional grid that extends from Canada to Louisiana. During extreme winter weather, such as prolonged cold snaps, ice storms, or unexpected equipment issues, electric demand across the region can spike at the same time generation resources are under stress. In rare circumstances, the regional grid operator may direct utilities to take temporary, controlled steps to protect the broader system. These measures, sometimes called rolling outages, are designed to prevent widespread or prolonged disruptions and are used only as a last resort.

Before any such measures are taken, utilities are typically asked to reduce demand wherever possible. In those situations, Ontonagon REA may ask members to temporarily reduce electricity use for a short period of time. Even modest, short-term reductions across the community can significantly lower overall demand and, in many cases, help avoid the need for controlled outages altogether.

If such a situation were ever to occur, Ontonagon REA would communicate clearly and promptly with members, sharing what actions may help, what to expect, and how long any impacts may last.

Year-round, Ontonagon REA and Wolverine continue to strengthen system reliability through proactive investments and maintenance. This includes routine inspections, vegetation management, system upgrades, and emergency preparedness planning.

These efforts help ensure our portion of the grid remains strong and resilient, even under challenging conditions.

While the system is built to meet everyday needs, there may be rare moments during extreme regional events when the grid is under unusual stress. In those limited situations, short-term, voluntary actions by members, if they are able, can play a meaningful role in supporting system stability and keeping power flowing for the greatest number of people.

Reliable power does not happen by chance. It is the result of careful planning, long-term investment, and strong partnerships working behind the scenes every day. Ontonagon REA remains committed to keeping the lights on, homes warm, and our community powered this winter and in every season.