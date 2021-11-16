Since May, PIE&G has deployed AMI upgrades to approximately 12,000 residential electric meters, or about one-third of its electric services. The co-op still has an additional 8,000 AMI modules to be installed on its natural gas meters. These units will be mounted onto the existing gas meters to allow for remote meter readings.

Work on the advanced metering technology for electric and natural gas infrastructure is expected to continue throughout 2022. Currently, PIE&G is facing some of the similar delays that other businesses are experiencing—material shortages and lack of product availability in the supply chain. Weather and other unforeseen issues may also affect the technology deployment schedule.

A friendly reminder to members to please continue to read and report your meter readings until the meter reading boxes on your billing stub have been removed. You may submit meter readings several ways—by writing them on your billing stub and returning them with your payment, by entering them using our Pay-By-Phone service (1-866-999-4571), or by using SmartHub (online at pieg.com or with our free mobile app). As always, our member service representatives are available to assist you during office hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 1-800-423-6634 or visit us at our new headquarters office at 3149 State Street (M-211) in Onaway.