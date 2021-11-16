The generosity of Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op members and their desire to better their communities allow the PIE&G Communities First Fund (CFF) to fulfill its philanthropic mission of distributing funds to help individuals and organizations in need throughout its service area.

The CFF is managed by an independent, all-volunteer board of directors. Funds come from members who volunteer to round up the change on their energy bill to the next whole dollar (averages 50 cents monthly). These small contributions add up to make a BIG difference in northeast Michigan.

To those who participate in the fund—THANK YOU! For those who would like to join the cause and help their community, please see page 13 of this issue to enroll.

2020 Communities First Fund Grant Summary

Cheboygan County Veterans Memorial Park $2,500
Cheboygan County Veterans Memorial Park Improvements

Voices Without Borders $200
Fall Class “My Choral Coach” 

Hillman Community Schools  $1,000
Elementary Beginning Band Wind Instruments 

New Beginnings Ministries $500
Hillman Area Resource Pantry (HARP)

Atlanta Area Little League $1,500
Field Upgrades

Alpena County Sheriff’s Office  $1,361
ICE Rescue Boat/Equipment Purchase

Northeast Michigan Community Services Agency, Inc $1,500
Energy Efficiency Improvement Program 

United Way of Northeast Michigan  $1,500
Gear-Up and Stuff-the-Bus

Alpena Area Senior Citizens Council Inc $1,500
Liquid Nutrition Program

Cheb., Otsego, P.I. Educational Service District  $826
Project Healthy Community 

Atlanta Church of Christ $1,000
The Caring Place

Together We Can Food Pantry  $1,200
Together We Can Food Pantry Distribution

VFW Post 2496 Alpena  $2,500
Boiler Replacement/New Neon Light Sign 

Presque Isle County Historical Museum  $1,410
Bradley House Historical Storage Project 

St. Paul Onaway $2,000
Emergency Electrical Restoration 

County of Alpena—Emergency Management Division  $2,790
Emergency Management Division—Sandbagging Machine

Rogers City Community Theatre, Inc. $900
Tech Booth to Backstage Communication 

Cheboygan Compassionate Ministries  $1,500
Electric Range for The Lord’s Kitchen 

Total Grants: $25,687

Hight School Scholarship Recipients

Shaylee Michael $1,000

Alysa Funk $1,000

Joslynn Brown $1,000

George Kroll $1,000

Nikita Cordes $1,000

Johnathon Clayton $1,000

Eyan Hincka $1,000 

Ava Hansel $1,000 

Brianna Matson $1,000 

Elizabeth Belanger $1,000

Makenna Grulke $500 

Total Scholarships: $10,500

How can I help my community?

The PIE&G Communities First Fund was created in 1998. Funds for this program are generated when PIE&G members volunteer to “round up” their utility bills to the next whole dollar. The average contribution is about 50 cents per month per meter. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Please call our Member Services Department at 800-423-6634 to join or find the form at pieg.com/communities-first.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here