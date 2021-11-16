The generosity of Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op members and their desire to better their communities allow the PIE&G Communities First Fund (CFF) to fulfill its philanthropic mission of distributing funds to help individuals and organizations in need throughout its service area.

The CFF is managed by an independent, all-volunteer board of directors. Funds come from members who volunteer to round up the change on their energy bill to the next whole dollar (averages 50 cents monthly). These small contributions add up to make a BIG difference in northeast Michigan.

To those who participate in the fund—THANK YOU! For those who would like to join the cause and help their community, please see page 13 of this issue to enroll.

2020 Communities First Fund Grant Summary

Cheboygan County Veterans Memorial Park $2,500

Cheboygan County Veterans Memorial Park Improvements

Voices Without Borders $200

Fall Class “My Choral Coach”

Hillman Community Schools $1,000

Elementary Beginning Band Wind Instruments

New Beginnings Ministries $500

Hillman Area Resource Pantry (HARP)

Atlanta Area Little League $1,500

Field Upgrades

Alpena County Sheriff’s Office $1,361

ICE Rescue Boat/Equipment Purchase

Northeast Michigan Community Services Agency, Inc $1,500

Energy Efficiency Improvement Program

United Way of Northeast Michigan $1,500

Gear-Up and Stuff-the-Bus

Alpena Area Senior Citizens Council Inc $1,500

Liquid Nutrition Program

Cheb., Otsego, P.I. Educational Service District $826

Project Healthy Community

Atlanta Church of Christ $1,000

The Caring Place

Together We Can Food Pantry $1,200

Together We Can Food Pantry Distribution

VFW Post 2496 Alpena $2,500

Boiler Replacement/New Neon Light Sign

Presque Isle County Historical Museum $1,410

Bradley House Historical Storage Project

St. Paul Onaway $2,000

Emergency Electrical Restoration

County of Alpena—Emergency Management Division $2,790

Emergency Management Division—Sandbagging Machine

Rogers City Community Theatre, Inc. $900

Tech Booth to Backstage Communication

Cheboygan Compassionate Ministries $1,500

Electric Range for The Lord’s Kitchen

Total Grants: $25,687

Hight School Scholarship Recipients

Shaylee Michael $1,000

Alysa Funk $1,000

Joslynn Brown $1,000

George Kroll $1,000

Nikita Cordes $1,000

Johnathon Clayton $1,000

Eyan Hincka $1,000

Ava Hansel $1,000

Brianna Matson $1,000

Elizabeth Belanger $1,000

Makenna Grulke $500

Total Scholarships: $10,500

How can I help my community?

The PIE&G Communities First Fund was created in 1998. Funds for this program are generated when PIE&G members volunteer to “round up” their utility bills to the next whole dollar. The average contribution is about 50 cents per month per meter. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Please call our Member Services Department at 800-423-6634 to join or find the form at pieg.com/communities-first.