The generosity of Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op members and their desire to better their communities allow the PIE&G Communities First Fund (CFF) to fulfill its philanthropic mission of distributing funds to help individuals and organizations in need throughout its service area.
The CFF is managed by an independent, all-volunteer board of directors. Funds come from members who volunteer to round up the change on their energy bill to the next whole dollar (averages 50 cents monthly). These small contributions add up to make a BIG difference in northeast Michigan.
To those who participate in the fund—THANK YOU! For those who would like to join the cause and help their community, please see page 13 of this issue to enroll.
2020 Communities First Fund Grant Summary
Cheboygan County Veterans Memorial Park $2,500
Cheboygan County Veterans Memorial Park Improvements
Voices Without Borders $200
Fall Class “My Choral Coach”
Hillman Community Schools $1,000
Elementary Beginning Band Wind Instruments
New Beginnings Ministries $500
Hillman Area Resource Pantry (HARP)
Atlanta Area Little League $1,500
Field Upgrades
Alpena County Sheriff’s Office $1,361
ICE Rescue Boat/Equipment Purchase
Northeast Michigan Community Services Agency, Inc $1,500
Energy Efficiency Improvement Program
United Way of Northeast Michigan $1,500
Gear-Up and Stuff-the-Bus
Alpena Area Senior Citizens Council Inc $1,500
Liquid Nutrition Program
Cheb., Otsego, P.I. Educational Service District $826
Project Healthy Community
Atlanta Church of Christ $1,000
The Caring Place
Together We Can Food Pantry $1,200
Together We Can Food Pantry Distribution
VFW Post 2496 Alpena $2,500
Boiler Replacement/New Neon Light Sign
Presque Isle County Historical Museum $1,410
Bradley House Historical Storage Project
St. Paul Onaway $2,000
Emergency Electrical Restoration
County of Alpena—Emergency Management Division $2,790
Emergency Management Division—Sandbagging Machine
Rogers City Community Theatre, Inc. $900
Tech Booth to Backstage Communication
Cheboygan Compassionate Ministries $1,500
Electric Range for The Lord’s Kitchen
Total Grants: $25,687
Hight School Scholarship Recipients
Shaylee Michael $1,000
Alysa Funk $1,000
Joslynn Brown $1,000
George Kroll $1,000
Nikita Cordes $1,000
Johnathon Clayton $1,000
Eyan Hincka $1,000
Ava Hansel $1,000
Brianna Matson $1,000
Elizabeth Belanger $1,000
Makenna Grulke $500
Total Scholarships: $10,500
How can I help my community?
The PIE&G Communities First Fund was created in 1998. Funds for this program are generated when PIE&G members volunteer to “round up” their utility bills to the next whole dollar. The average contribution is about 50 cents per month per meter. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Please call our Member Services Department at 800-423-6634 to join or find the form at pieg.com/communities-first.