Co-ops are self-governing organizations controlled by their members, who actively participate in setting policies and making decisions. Men and women serving as elected representatives on a cooperative board of directors are accountable to all of its members. Since Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op (PIE&G) is a democracy, it works best when you participate in the organization.

Any qualified PIE&G member-owner can be elected to serve on the cooperative’s board of directors and the term of office is three years. In 2022, two directors from the Alpena district will be elected, as well as one from the Presque Isle district.

Potential nominees must meet the qualifications for the office of director as set forth in Article III, Section 2 of the PIE&G bylaws (available on our website, pieg.com). Any member interested in becoming a candidate is invited to call the cooperative’s office and learn about the duties performed by the directors. Board of director meetings are usually held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m.

To be considered for nomination, submit a letter of interest by June 15 to: Nominating Committee, PIE&G, P.O. Box 308,

Onaway, MI 49765. All letters will be given to the committee for review and nominations will be made in July. Watch for further information about the annual meeting to be held Friday, Oct. 28 in Onaway.