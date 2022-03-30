Natural gas is odorless and colorless, so a harmless substance is added to make it smell like rotten eggs. Why? So you can easily detect a gas leak.
If you smell gas or suspect a gas leak:
DO:
- Leave the area at once.
- Go to a location outside of the house or building where you no longer smell gas.
- Call 1-800-655-8565 immediately to report the situation.
- Get immediate medical attention for victims of burns or carbon monoxide poisoning.
DON’T:
- Light matches or smoke. Avoid use of all open flames.
- Use any electrical device, including appliances, doorbells, and garage door openers.
- Turn light switches on and off.
- Use any phones, including cellular phones.
- Try to locate the source of the gas leak.
- Re-enter the building or return to the area until a PIE&G representative tells you it’s safe to do so.