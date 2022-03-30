Natural gas is odorless and colorless, so a harmless substance is added to make it smell like rotten eggs. Why? So you can easily detect a gas leak.

If you smell gas or suspect a gas leak:

DO:

  • Leave the area at once.
  • Go to a location outside of the house or building where you no longer smell gas.
  • Call 1-800-655-8565 immediately to report the situation.
  • Get immediate medical attention for victims of burns or carbon monoxide poisoning.

DON’T:

  • Light matches or smoke. Avoid use of all open flames.
  • Use any electrical device, including appliances, doorbells, and garage door openers.
  • Turn light switches on and off.
  • Use any phones, including cellular phones.
  • Try to locate the source of the gas leak.
  • Re-enter the building or return to the area until a PIE&G representative tells you it’s safe to do so.

