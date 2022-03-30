Natural gas is odorless and colorless, so a harmless substance is added to make it smell like rotten eggs. Why? So you can easily detect a gas leak.

If you smell gas or suspect a gas leak:

DO:

Leave the area at once.

Go to a location outside of the house or building where you no longer smell gas.

Call 1-800-655-8565 immediately to report the situation.

Get immediate medical attention for victims of burns or carbon monoxide poisoning.

DON’T: